SCHP: 1 dead following collision on Hwy 21 near Chips Road in Orangeburg Co.

SCHP: 1 dead following collision on Hwy 21 near Chips Road in Orangeburg Co.
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead. (Source: Live 5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 22, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 8:54 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Jan. 22 at 5:02 a.m. near U.S. Highway 21 at Chips Road in Orangeburg County.

Officials say that a box truck was traveling north on U.S. 21 when it ran off of the road to the left and hit a culvert. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.