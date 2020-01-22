SCHP: 1 dead following collision on Hwy 21 near Chips Road in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Jan. 22 at 5:02 a.m. near U.S. Highway 21 at Chips Road in Orangeburg County.
Officials say that a box truck was traveling north on U.S. 21 when it ran off of the road to the left and hit a culvert. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene of the crash.
It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt.
