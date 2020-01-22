SCDCA petitions to intervene in Palmetto Utilities filing for increased utility rates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs has petitioned to intervene in Palmetto Utilities, Inc.'s request to increase monthly sewer charges for customers in Kershaw and Richland counties.
If approved, customers would be charged $66.62 per month, a 28% hike from the current $52.10 monthly charge.
Palmetto Utilities is looking to adopt a charge for tampering with company facilities and equipment. The company says that the increase in its prices will cover the rise in operation system costs and investments in capital improvements.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.