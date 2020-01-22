SC State Honors College to be named after late Dr. Emily Clyburn

January 22, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University is honoring one of its alumna, the late Dr. Emily England Clyburn, by naming its Honors College after her on Jan. 22 at the Clyburn Scholars Induction Ceremony.

Clyburn was a librarian, activist, philanthropist, trailblazer and the wife and right hand of House Majority Whip and South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn.

Throughout her life, she fought for civil rights and education for everyone.

At the ceremony six students from SC State will be formally inducted as Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholars.

U.S. Representative James Clyburn and family will be in attendance for the event, along with faculty and staff of the university.

The ceremony will be held at the SC State Fine Arts Building in the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall at 7 p.m.

