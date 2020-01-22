RCSD: 17-year-old shot 15-year-old girl while playing Russian roulette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult, accused of shooting a 15-year-old girl while playing a game.
Around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, deputies were called to a shooting scene in the 8700 block of Windsor Lake Boulevard. That’s near the I-20 and I-77 interchange in northeast Columbia.
Deputies found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
Ja’cobi Worthy, 17, who was also on the scene, told officials he accidentally shot her while they were playing a game of Russian roulette.
Worthy has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a pistol under the age of 18.
Crews rushed the victim to a local hospital. Thankfully, she is expected to survive, deputies said.
Worthy was arrested and taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is being charged as an adult by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
