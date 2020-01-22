RCSD: Suspect caught on camera breaking into home, stealing items

RCSD: Suspect caught on camera breaking into home, stealing items
Officlals released surveillance video of a suspect breaking into a home on Lochmore Drive. The suspect was later identified as Reginel Wroten. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 22, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 2:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a suspect wanted for burglary, larceny, and fraud.

Officials identified the suspect as Reginel Wroten, who is accused of breaking into a Lochmore Drive home.

Lochmore Drive break-in

Surveillance video captured Wroten breaking into the home through a window using a pry bar around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1. Once inside, Wroten stole several items from the home including various electronics and clothing.

Reginel Wroten
Reginel Wroten (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Officials were able to identify Wroten using forensic evidence.

If you have any information about Wroten’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.