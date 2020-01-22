RCSD: Suspect caught on camera breaking into home, stealing items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County are searching for a suspect wanted for burglary, larceny, and fraud.
Officials identified the suspect as Reginel Wroten, who is accused of breaking into a Lochmore Drive home.
Surveillance video captured Wroten breaking into the home through a window using a pry bar around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 1. Once inside, Wroten stole several items from the home including various electronics and clothing.
Officials were able to identify Wroten using forensic evidence.
If you have any information about Wroten’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
