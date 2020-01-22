RCSD investigating shooting incident involving 17-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident involving a person under the age of 18.
Ja’cobi Worthy, 17, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a pistol under the age of 18.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. on January 17th deputies were called to the 8700 block of Windsor Lake Boulevard in regards to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Worthy, who was also on the scene, told officials he accidentally shot her while they were playing a game.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Worthy was arrested and transported to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He is being charged as an adult by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
