Pair of men arrested after Sumter Co. deputies find 14 pounds of drugs at home

Pair of men arrested after Sumter Co. deputies find 14 pounds of drugs at home
Tedrikk Rufus (left) and Rykardo Moody (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
January 22, 2020 at 12:11 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 12:11 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after deputies found 14 pounds of THC edibles along with other drugs were found at a home on Dalzell Street.

Officials arrested 29-year-old Tedrikk Rufus and 28-year-old Rykardo Moody following the search on Jan. 17.

Along with the 14 pounds of THC edibles, investigators collected 1 pound and 78 grams of plant-material-based marijuana, 82 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of crack cocaine, and a handgun.

Rufus has been charged with a third offense of trafficking marijuana, a first offense of trafficking methamphetamine, a first offense of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Moody has been charged with a first offense of trafficking marijuana and a first offense of trafficking methamphetamine,

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.