Pair of men arrested after Sumter Co. deputies find 14 pounds of drugs at home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after deputies found 14 pounds of THC edibles along with other drugs were found at a home on Dalzell Street.
Officials arrested 29-year-old Tedrikk Rufus and 28-year-old Rykardo Moody following the search on Jan. 17.
Along with the 14 pounds of THC edibles, investigators collected 1 pound and 78 grams of plant-material-based marijuana, 82 grams of methamphetamine, four grams of crack cocaine, and a handgun.
Rufus has been charged with a third offense of trafficking marijuana, a first offense of trafficking methamphetamine, a first offense of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Moody has been charged with a first offense of trafficking marijuana and a first offense of trafficking methamphetamine,
