North Columbia community leaders host 'Empowerment for Peace’ walk

NORTH COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative is collaborating with the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Association to host the “Empowerment for Peace" walk.
The event, led by the community, will be held at the City of Columbia’s All-Star Baseball Field on Sunday, January 26th. It starts at 2 p.m.
The event calls for unity and action after a series of violent crimes during the holiday season in the 29203 zip code.
Serve & Connect, the Columbia Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department are supporters of the event.
"Through our partnership with Serve and Connect, our goal will be to seek progressive solutions that address gun violence, as well as other issues, in our communities,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, and Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Association President Regina E. Williams are a few of the presenters.
Attendees will walk from the baseball field through the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood, including North Pointe Estates and Colony Apartments. There will stops where youth and local leaders will share words of empowerment and peace. The walk will end at the Katheryn Bellfield Cultural Arts Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.