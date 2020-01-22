Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EDUCATION OVERHAUL
South Carolina senators suggesting education bill changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State senators have started suggesting changes to a massive bill meant to overhaul South Carolina education. Among the first amendments proposed Tuesday would add three teachers to the South Carolina School Board. Other proposals expected to come up for debate are changes to student start dates, a teachers' bill of rights and vouchers to allow public money to pay for private schools or programs. Senate leaders say debate could last the rest of the month. The bill involves schools of every type and grade level, from prekindergarten to technical schools. It covers administrative issues ranging from standardized testing to school management.
SC PUBLIC SAFETY DIRECTOR
Old tax debt stalls SC governor's Public Safety leader pick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The disclosure that Gov. Henry McMaster's choice to lead the South Carolina Department of Safety failed to properly file his income taxes a decade ago has stalled the nomination. North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the IRS filed six years of tax liens after his tax preparer failed to file proper returns. The governor's office said Burgess' taxes have been paid in full. Staff members say Burgess told the Senate subcommittee before Tuesday's meeting about liens in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009. A background check discovered liens in 2011 and 2012 Burgess had not reported. McMaster's office said they still have full confidence in Burgess.
DEAD TEEN-RUSSIAN ROULETTE
Coroner: 13-year-old killed in suspected ‘Russian roulette'
Columbus, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head possibly while playing “Russian roulette." Samuel Tatum was pronounced dead at the hospital Monday after being admitted early Saturday morning. Columbus police responded to a shooting Friday night and found Tatum suffering from a gunshot wound on the street. Police say he may have been playing “Russian roulette." The Muscogee County coroner says if police confirm Tatum was playing “Russian roulette," his death will be ruled accidental. Tatum was the second 13-year-old to die over the weekend in Columbus. Jamareion Davis was fatally shot in the chest outside his home.
JUDGE'S HOME BURGLARIZED
Man accused of stealing from South Carolina judge's home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with stealing $37,000 in items from the home of a South Carolina magistrate. Brice Johnson was charged Tuesday with grand larceny and first-degree burglary, accused of stealing from Charleston County Judge James Gosnell. WCSC-TV reports that Gosnell told officers he left for a camping trip Thursday and returned to find computers, jewelry and vintage coins missing. Court documents say Gosnell called the person who stayed at his house while he was gone, who had Johnson over to the house during that time. An affidavit says the guest who stayed at the judge's house identified Johnson through surveillance footage that showed Johnson carrying some stolen items through the home's living room. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson has an attorney.
MOTHER STRANGLED
Deputies: Son strangles mother in South Carolina home
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother was strangled by her adult son in her home in South Carolina. Anderson County deputies say 29-year-old Nafis Mena called police late Monday night, said he had been in a fight with his mother and she was dead inside her Anderson home. Authorities say 54-year-old Celeste Lowie died at the hospital a short time later, Deputies did not say what led to the fight or if anyone else was in the home. Mena is charged with murder. He is in jail awaiting a bond hearing and it wasn't known if he had a lawyer.
FATAL SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Sheriff: 3 found dead in car appear to have been shot
PINEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people found dead in a car in rural South Carolina appear to have been fatally shot. News outlets report the vehicle was found in a field near Pineville on Monday with three bodies inside. The Berkeley County Sheriff says authorities were called to the scene after a report of a vehicle that may have been involved in a crash. The three people found dead ranged in age from 19 to 23 and were from the area. Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday. Pineville is about 45 miles north of Charleston.