Irmo man accused of sharing child pornography could face 70 years in prison

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man faces serious charges after investigators said they found evidence he shared multiple files of child pornography.
Investigators said they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the suspect.
Matthew Reid Polkowsky, 42, is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. If found guilty, he could get 10 years in prison for each count.
Investigators from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office who serve with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest. The Attorney General’s Office will try the case.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.