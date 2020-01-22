Four Midlands schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There are seven South Carolina schools that have been named finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest awards.
Of those, four schools call the Midlands home. They are:
- Batesburg-Leesville High School (Lexington School District 3)
- Dutch Fork High School (Lexington-Richland School District 5)
- Walker Gamble Elementary School (Clarendon School District 3)
- White Knoll Elementary School (Lexington School District 1)
Nation Ford High School, Woodland Elementary School, and Fairforest Elementary School were also among the finalists.
The award is given by the S.C. Association of School Administrators to the school that offers the best in innovative and effective educational programming. The 2018-19 winners of the award were Waccamaw Intermediate School, River Bluff High School, and Spring Hill High School.
The award has been presented since 1978.
Winners of the award will be announced on March 24.
