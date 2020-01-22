FIRST ALERT: Tracking warmer temperatures, along with rain and storms for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer weather along with rain and storms by your Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Bundle up! Your Thursday morning will be cold. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will climb into the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated sprinkle or shower is possible late (20%).
· Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring scattered rain and isolated storms to the Midlands. Rain chances are at 90%.
· This weekend features sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· High temperatures will slowly climb into the 60s next week.
· More showers move in late next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, bundle up! Temperatures will dip into the low to upper 20s and lower 30s under a mix of stars and clouds. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated sprinkles and showers could roll in late Thursday evening (20%). High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from our west, giving way to a good dose of rain and even the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Now, a few showers are possible for the morning commute, but by Friday afternoon and evening, our rain chances will go up.
At this time, the threat for severe weather remains low, but some heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. Rain chances are at 90%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
We’ll likely start your Saturday with clouds, then we’ll see our skies gradually clear to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 50s. By Sunday, we’ll see more sun with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Next week, we’ll slowly see our high temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s through the week. Our rain chances will go back up, too.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Another Cold One. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Sprinkle/Shower (20%). Still Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (90%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: A Few Clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
