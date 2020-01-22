First Alert Forecast: Our Dry Chilly Days Ending As Rain Is On The Way

First Alert Day Posted For Friday..Rain (Some Heavy) Moves In
High pressure will give us one more day of bright sunshine, clouds increasing tonight ahead of our next system that moves in by Friday. Temperatures will continue cold this morning and a few degrees warmer today. Clouds for Thursday will keep temperatures overnight into the 30s
First Alert Friday
Low pressure to our West moves to our North, along with it comes a cold front that will tap Gulf moisture and we'll see rain by Friday morning that will last on and off through the day. Some rain could be heavy. Skies will clear for Saturday into Sunday making for a dry weekend!
Weather Highlights:
- Sunny and cool toady with Highs in the 50s. Increasing clouds Thursday
- Alert Day Friday for a chilly rain with some heavy rain likely
- Clearing skies Saturday. Sunny on Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny skies with increasing clouds late. High 50
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows Near 30
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs middle 50s
First Alert Friday: Rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Rain chance 100% Highs upper 50s
