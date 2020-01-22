Deputies arrest Lexington Co. woman accused of trafficking meth

LEXINGTON COUTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 46-year-old woman was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on drug and weapon charges.
Officials said Jennifer Davis was found on the 200 block of Victor Road in Gaston. Deputies said they found her with a glass pipe, pills, 80 grams of methamphetamine, and a handgun in her possession.
According to authorities, Davis was also wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating federal probation.
Davis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
She is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
