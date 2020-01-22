Coroner: Sumter teen found dead outside abandoned home died of gunshot wound

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy has revealed that a teen whose body was found in the yard of an abandoned house died from a gunshot wound.
The body of 17-year-old Antwan Dukes was found Monday morning in a yard on Wilder Street in Sumter.
He was pronounced dead the scene.
It took officials several days to determine what killed him.
His death is considered suspicious.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s office are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.