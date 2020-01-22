Clemson releases 2020 football schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers football schedule will see the defending ACC champions compete in a conference championship rematch along with five road games as they celebrate their 125th season.
Clemson will open the 2020 season with a Thursday night contest at Bobby Dodd Stadium taking on Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.
The Tigers will follow that with three straight home games at Memorial Stadium including the ACC Championship game rematch against Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 28.
Dabo Swinney and company will have a short week following that ACC game. On the following week, Clemson will travel to Boston College for a Friday showdown with the Eagles.
On Oct. 24, Clemson will host Syracuse. The Orange have provided the Tigers with some of their toughest tests over the last three years.
Following their bye on Oct. 31, the Tigers head to South Bend to face Notre Dame.
To end the season, Clemson welcomes South Carolina to Death Valley for their annual Palmetto Bowl rivalry game.
Here’s a look at Clemson full 2020 schedule:
Sept. 3 (Thursday): at Georgia Tech
Sept. 12: LOUISVILLE
Sept. 19: AKRON
Sept. 26: VIRGINIA
Oct. 2 (Friday): at Boston College
Oct. 10: at Florida State
Oct. 17: NC STATE
Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Nov. 14: THE CITADEL
Nov. 21: at Wake Forest
Nov. 28: SOUTH CAROLINA
*(games in all caps and bold font denote home games)
Times for each game will be announced at a later time.
