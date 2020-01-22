Award-winning actress to perform at Allen University’s UNCF Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart will perform on Jan. 31 at Allen University’s 15th Annual UNCF “A Mind Is…” Scholarship Gala & Richard Allen Awards ceremony.
Dr. Stewart, a native of Greenwood, Miss., is best known for her role as Miss Etta Kibbee on “In the Heat of the Night.” She also earned an NAACP Image Award nominations for her role in “A Time to Kill” as well as a New York World Festival Gold Medal Award for her narration of Public Radio International’s series “Remembering Slavery.”
Dr. Stewart is also a professional play director, national museum exhibit director, and retired tenured professor. She currently serves as the dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University.
The gala will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. WIS Meteorologist Von Gaskin will emcee the event.
The reception for the gala will begin at 6 p.m. and the formal program will start at 7 p.m.
