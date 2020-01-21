Victim struck in hit-and-run collision on West Beltline Boulevard has died, coroner says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 52-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle on West Beltline Boulevard has died, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
The victim was identified as Benjamin Franklin Walker. Officials said he died on Jan. 17 after suffering upper-body injuries in the collision.
Investigators believe Walker was hit by a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Beltline Boulevard while walking on the sidewalk on Jan. 9.
Officials have also released a picture of a vehicle of interest, which is described as a white or light-colored, newer model, mid-size SUV. They believe the driver and/or passenger in this vehicle may have information about the incident.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
