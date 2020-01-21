Samford looks to end streak vs Furman

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Clay Mounce, Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Furman's scoring this season. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 52 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.