RCSD investigating armed robbery on Circle Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Circle Drive.
According to officials, two juveniles were walking on the 4900 block of Circle Drive around 3:30 p.m. when two men and a woman in a white Sudan pulled up next to them.
One of the men got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the victims, and demanded their cell phones.
After taking the cell phones, the man got back into the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen driving towards Spring Branch Road.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or may have information about this robbery to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.