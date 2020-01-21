Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — This week, paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division will fly to South America to train with their Colombian counterparts. The 75 paratroopers are taking part in a multinational training exercise in Colombia as part of their efforts to maintain readiness to respond to threats around the world. An example of the need to stay ready came on New Year’s Eve when hundreds of paratroopers went from relaxing at home to deploying to the Middle East within hours. It's something the 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force prepares for constantly with exercises like the one happening in Columbia.