Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SENATE TRIAL-REPRESENTATIVE
Georgia congressman among 8 named to Trump impeachment team
ATLANTA (AP) — A congressman from Georgia is one of eight House Republicans named by the White House to support President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial that begins Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins tweeted Monday that he's honored to fight on behalf of the President. The eight House members aren't expected to actively participate in arguing the case before the Senate. The White House statement says the group will be working to combat what its says is a hyper-partisan and baseless impeachment. The statement also says the eight House members have provided guidance to the White House team throughout this process.
AP-US-MLK-DAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Faith, politics mix on holiday
ATLANTA (AP) — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday found leaders still wrestling over how to best embody the slain civil rights leader against the backdrop of a presidential election year. In Atlanta, Monday's commemorations saw newly appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify that King's call to service had shaped her. But it also saw a possible Democratic rival tell attendees at King's onetime church that politicians need to do more than stand where King did on one weekend a year. Loeffler made no mention of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but a Democratic U.S. House member won applause when he mentioned impeachment.
POLICE SHOOTING-MALL-ATLANTA
Rapper, law enforcement shed light on Atlanta mall shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Statements from law enforcement and a Kentucky-based rapper are shedding light on a shooting that caused chaos outside an Atlanta mall last week. The man shot by police on Saturday after refusing to drop his gun may have been trying to stop a robbery. Law enforcement officials say that an officer responding to Lenox Square Mall found Christian Edlin and another person with “firearms pointed” at Antonio Williams. The officer shot Edlin, who was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The manager for rapper 2KBABY said in a statement to WXIA-TV that Edlin was trying to stop someone who “snatched his chain.”
OBIT-JIMMY HEATH
Jazz composer and saxophone player Jimmy Heath dies at 93
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the world's most enduring jazz performers has died. Jimmy Heath, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer, was 93. Heath had been playing jazz since the 1940s, in the early days of bebop, and would become prominent enough to perform at the White House in 1993. He recorded with everyone from Miles Davis and John Coltrane to Milt Jackson and Gil Evans worked on charts for Ray Charles and released several of his own albums. In the 1970s, he helped found the Heath Brothers, who also featured brothers Percy Heath on bass and Albert “Tootie” Heath on drums.
PENCE-MLK
US VP Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at church service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service Sunday in Tennessee in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Pence attended the service at the Holy City Church of God in Memphis on Sunday, the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader. Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire. Pence acknowledged the nation's deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced. Before the service, Pence toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968.
ELECTION 2020-KING DAY
2020 Democratic contenders link arms in MLK Jr. Day march
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contenders hit pause on their recent feuds as they walked shoulder to shoulder through the streets of South Carolina's capital city to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. For a few hours Monday, the squabbling among White House hopefuls over who is best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in November gave way to united condemnation of his handling of America’s racial divide. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said there aren’t “'many sides' to blame when one side is the Ku Klux Klan,” referencing Trump’s comments following a deadly 2017 clash between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.
POLICE SHOOTING-ROBBERY
Officer heading to part-time job stops robbery in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer on his way in his patrol car to a part-time job stopped an armed robbery and fired shots at several suspects. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Baldwin County deputy noticed a clerk was being held at gunpoint at a Quick Pantry store in Milledgeville around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. Agents say as the deputy pulled into the parking lot, the clerk ran out of the store, followed by the robbery suspects,.Authorities say the deputy fired at the men and held two of the three suspects at gunpoint until additional officers arrived. No one was injured.
REPORTING TRAFFIC TROUBLE
Savannah police urge online reports of traffic trouble spots
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in one Georgia city are urging residents to send them online tips of traffic trouble spots. Savannah police have added a link to the department's website where people can report stretches of road plagued by constant speeders, intersections with frequent right-of-way issues and other problems. Savannah police Maj. Robert Gavin says online reporting should make it easier for residents to reach out with concerns about traffic safety. Regardless, police say anyone witnessing unsafe behavior such as suspected drunken drivers should respond the old fashioned way: By calling 911.