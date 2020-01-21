Investigators search for killer after shooting leaves Newberry man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County investigators say someone shot into a home on Brown Chapel Road and killed a man late Saturday night.
The first 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
Another said that a man was in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Shortly after, another caller said they were bringing the victim to the hospital.
"The private vehicle came to the hospital and dropped him off, and left," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.
Emergency teams sprang into action, but 35-year-old Michael McKinsey Mathis died from his wounds early Sunday morning. Now, police are looking to put the shooter behind bars.
"The community itself is not a bad community," Foster said. "There are a lot of fine people out there, we just have a few people that are terrorizing the neighborhoods."
Sheriff Foster says they don't think this attack was random, but that doesn't mean the victim was the target.
"This is not the first time that house has been shot. We do think it was a targeted attack. We don't know if the victim was the target, or whether there was the thought of somebody else being in the house, which is often the case," Foster said. "They go to a house where they think somebody is, and just commence to shooting it up."
Now Foster is asking anyone who knows anything to reach out to the sheriff's department to help get a killer off of the streets.
Sheriff Foster is also asking neighbors who may have home security footage in the Brown Chapel area to come forward as well.
