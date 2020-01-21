Investigation underway after man seriously injured in shooting at apartment complex

By Emery Glover | January 21, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:26 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday.

Officials said the shooting happened at Gable Oaks Apartments. A man was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Investigators are gathering more information and interviewing potential witnesses in the area.

If you have information, contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

