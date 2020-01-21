Gamecocks hold off Miss. St. in top-10 matchup

Freshman guard, Zia Cooke, makes a winning move late in the contest. With 6.2 seconds to play, Mississippi State tries to tie the game trailing by two points. The Bulldogs attempt to inbound the ball underneath the Gamecocks bucket. Cooke tracks her opponent to the top of the key. Then, like a cornerback on the gridiron, Cooke turns and leaps to intercept the pass. She dribbles out the clock as the crowd roars.