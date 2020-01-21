Gamecocks’ Harris named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One day after helping top-ranked South Carolina defeat Mississippi State in a top-10 showdown at Colonial Life Arena, Tyasha Harris has been named the SEC Player of the Week.
The Gamecocks senior guard averaged 17 points in the last week to help her team move to 18-1 overall and 6-0 in SEC play. Harris had 23 points against the Bulldogs with seven assists. She also scored Carolina’s final five points to push the Gamecocks ahead.
Harris also posted her 600th career assist in the Gamecocks’ 78-45 win over Missouri last week.
Currently, Harris averages 12.4 points per game, which is tied for third-best on the team. She also averages 5.1 assists per game.
This is the first time Harris has been named the SEC Player of the Week during her four-year tenure with South Carolina.
The Gamecocks return to action on Sunday when they travel to Georgia on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.
