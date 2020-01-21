FIRST ALERT: Tracking another cold morning, then scattered rain for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more cold mornings and our next chance for rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will be cold Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Bundle up! Highs will be in the low 50s by afternoon.
· We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will bring scattered rain to the Midlands. Rain chances are at 80%. The chance for storms remains low for now.
· This weekend features sunshine and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
· High temperatures will slowly climb into the 60s next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, bundle up! Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s under mostly clear skies. It will likely feel like the teens because of the winds. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. It will feel like the teens. By afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.
For Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will be dry, but showers will roll in late Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front will move in from our west, giving way to a good dose of rain, especially by your Friday afternoon and evening.
At this time, the threat for storms remains low, but we’ll keep you posted. Still, prepare for rain on Friday. Rain chances are at 80%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We’ll likely start your Saturday with clouds, then we’ll see our skies gradually clear to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid 50s. By Sunday, we’ll see more sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Next week, we’ll slowly see our high temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s through the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Still Cold. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (80%). Low Storm Chance. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Becoming Sunny. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
