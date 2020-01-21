First Alert Forecast: Cold Temperatures Won’t Last Much Longer!

A Few More Chilly Days Before We Warm Things Up
High pressure will continue to rule the forecast over the next few days. We'll see sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the 40s Today (Lower 50s Wednesday) Lows in the lower to middle 20s. This will give us time to dry out before our next system comes our way by Friday.
Temperatures will slowly warm over the next several days with Highs in the 60s by Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and cold temperatures Today. Little warmer by Wednesday
- Lows in the 20s with a Wind Chill feeling like the teens
- Rain chance returns by Friday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Chilly. Highs middle 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows low to middle 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs middle 50s
