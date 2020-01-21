City leaders commemorate life of MLK during ceremonies in Columbia

City leaders gathered on Harden Street, one of the busiest streets that goes right through the heart of Five Points, for the 10th annual wreath-laying ceremony on a stretch of the road that holds the honorary title of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The street was given its name in 2010 by Columbia City Council and city council members said they hope the wreath symbolizes that his dream is not dead, but it’s alive and it’s up to us as a community to continue to make that dream a reality.