Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ flies into the Koger Center starting tomorrow

Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Koger Center Lobby will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the lobby box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets."