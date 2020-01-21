Broadway musical ‘Wicked’ flies into the Koger Center starting tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready Soda City because the citizens from Oz are taking over the Koger Center for the next 3 weeks!
The Tony-award winning Broadway musical “Wicked” will play 24 performances from January 22 - February 9. The Koger Center website & box office have tickets available for performances as well as a new lottery system they will be implementing.
According to their press release, "A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for WICKED, which will premiere at The Koger Center for the Arts with performances from January 22nd through February 9th.
Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Koger Center Lobby will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the lobby box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets."
WICKED begins performances January 22nd. Good seats are still available; best options in weeknight performances. Tickets are available at www.KogerCenterfortheArts.com, BroadwayinColumbia.com, or at the Koger Center Box Office at 803-251-2222.
