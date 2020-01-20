PUPDATE: Want to shower the WIS PAALS pups with love?

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - If you have lots of love and don’t know what to do with it – we might have the solution for you.
On Monday, the six PAALS pups were showered with lots of love for their “puppy shower!” Volunteers and members of the PAALS team got together at the pups’ foster home to celebrate their last week at the house. Next week, they’ll be moving on to their training home at PAALS headquarters in Columbia.
It’s also the last week the puppies will be all together, as two of the puppies will be making their way to new homes this week for the beginning of their service adventure with different organizations. The pups were bred through the North American Breeding Cooperative (ABC) and Assistance Dogs International (ADI.) PAALS is the only member of ADI based in South Carolina.
The puppies are now seven weeks old and begin behavioral testing this week. Once they receive their initial scoring, they will be placed either within the PAALS program or other programs across the country that are a part of ADI.
The goal is to keep three puppies and for you, our viewers, to follow along with their training! In order to do that, PAALS needs our help.
If you’d like to take part in the virtual shower for the pups, PAALS has set up a registry online for the puppies. You can either order straight from the registry, or you can pick up those items at an area store and drop them at PAALS headquarters in Columbia. Here’s the link to the registry.
Keep in mind, the puppies do have to eat specific food and treats – so if you’re purchasing treats and food for the dogs, follow the list in the above link.
PAALS is located at 221 N. Grampian Hills Road, Columbia, SC 29223.
PAALS is also in need of foster families for the puppies! If you’d like more information about volunteering and fostering, you can attend the next volunteer orientation session on Wednesday, October 16th from 5:30 to 7 PM.
For more information about when and where that will be, go to https://paals.org/volunteer/.
