Officials: Inmate faces new charges after stabbing roommate, holding him hostage

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate at the Kershaw Correctional Institution faces new internal and criminal charges after attacking his roommate on Monday morning.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Matt Cox stabbed his roommate several times and held him hostage for two hours.
Officials said Cox’s mental health counselor helped resolve the matter without more violence taking place.
SCDC officials said the victim is expected to be okay.
