North Central HS students react to harrowing surveillance video that captured tornado

“Whenever you think of a tornado you kind of think of it lasting a lot longer than it did,” he said. “From the surveillance video, you see the front office and it’s just sitting there nice and neat like Ms. Hamm left it, and then all of a sudden, it’s like, whoosh, gone. The whole ceiling is gone, the windows are busted, her books are everywhere--it’s just crazy to think how quick it went through there.”