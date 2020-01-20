How to watch WIS newscasts during coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting Tuesday, WIS will air NBC’s live coverage of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
But we also want to make sure you don’t miss your daily local news here on WIS.
While the trial is ongoing, you can watch WIS News at 4 p.m. and WIS News at 5 p.m. on Columbia’s CW. Columbia’s CW is 10.2 over the air and channel 7 on Spectrum Cable.
Of course, we will also stream our daily 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts on wistv.com and the WIS News App.
