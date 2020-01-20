HAPPENING NOW: King Day at the Dome celebrated with march, rally in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A march in Columbia to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will end at the Statehouse for King Day at the Dome.
Democratic candidates for president will address the crowd during the rally. Watch live in the video above.
Earlier in the day, the Urban League hosted a MLK Breakfast and prayer service at Brookland Baptist Church.
Candidates in town include Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Patrick.
King Day at the Dome is organized by the NAACP.
This story will be updated.
