Gamecocks’ Couisnard named SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a pretty good week for South Carolina redshirt freshman Jermaine Couisnard.
The 6-foot-4 guard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Couisnard scored 26 points against then-No. 10 Kentucky. That included his buzzer-beating three-pointer that lifted the Gamecocks over the Wildcats for the win.
Couisnard followed that performance by posting 17 points in Carolina’s 81-67 road win over Texas A&M.
Couisnard is the second-leading scorer on the team averaging 10.6 points per game. He is also the Gamecocks’ second-best three-point shooter knocking down just over 35% of his attempts.
Couisnard and the Gamecocks return to action on Wednesday when they travel to No. 16 Auburn.
That game starts at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.
