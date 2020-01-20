Gamecocks’ Couisnard named SEC Freshman of the Week

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Kentucky in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, Jan .15, 2020. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Travis Bell)
By Emery Glover | January 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 1:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been a pretty good week for South Carolina redshirt freshman Jermaine Couisnard.

The 6-foot-4 guard has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Couisnard scored 26 points against then-No. 10 Kentucky. That included his buzzer-beating three-pointer that lifted the Gamecocks over the Wildcats for the win.

Couisnard followed that performance by posting 17 points in Carolina’s 81-67 road win over Texas A&M.

Couisnard is the second-leading scorer on the team averaging 10.6 points per game. He is also the Gamecocks’ second-best three-point shooter knocking down just over 35% of his attempts.

Couisnard and the Gamecocks return to action on Wednesday when they travel to No. 16 Auburn.

That game starts at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.

