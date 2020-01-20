First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Is Back! So Are The Cold Temperatures

January Weather Returns...Look Fore Colder Days Ahead
Strong cold High pressure will rule the forecast over the next several days. We'll see sunny days and clear nights. Highs will be in the 40s, Lows in the lower to middle 20s. This will give us time to dry out before our next system comes our way by Friday.
Temperatures will slowly warm over the next several days with Highs in the 60s by Friday.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and cold temperatures for most of this week
- Highs in the 40s...Lows in the 20s
- Rain chance returns by Friday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny. Cold. Highs lower 40s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows middle 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.