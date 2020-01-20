Democratic presidential hopefuls take part in King Day at the Dome

On the other side of the aisle, the South Carolina Republican Party isn't holding a primary this cycle. A South Carolina spokesman for the party said, "under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans have fought hard to pass legislation and support policies that benefit all Americans, regardless of where you were born, what color you are, or what your economic status is, all ideals that Martin Luther King, Jr. stood for. We look forward to continuing to move our nation forward over the next 4 years."