Democratic presidential hopefuls take part in King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year, King Day at the Dome was a can't-miss event for Democrats running for president.
Eight candidates currently in the race attended the march to the South Carolina Statehouse and seven addressed the 2,500 people in attendance.
Of the 12 people still in the race, all were in Columbia on Tuesday except Andrew Yang, Sen. Michael Bennet, Former Rep. John Delaney, and Mayor Michael Bloomberg who isn't running in the South Carolina primary.
Of note, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar weren't on the original schedule and faced criticism from South Carolina Democrats like early Sen. Kamala Harris supporter Bakari Sellers. But on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Buttigieg marched with the other candidates then left the stage before his competitors started speaking, according to the Associated Press.
The candidates largely focused on the racial problems they still see in America today.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar discussed the rise, "hate and bitter anger," and referenced the deaths of the Emanuel Nine.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren discussed what she sees as the racial wealth gap in America. In particular, the Massachusetts Senator said, "tax breaks favor the rich, toxic waste gets dumped in communities of color, and people getting stopped by the police or denied the right to vote because of the color of their skin."
Most of the candidates also expressed a fear that the country is not progressing on racial issues.
“Some mornings, I wake up these days and wonder if it’s 1920 or 2020,” said former Vice President Joe Biden. “I hear the voices of violence and intolerance singing voices of hate across American."
He went on to say, “at our lowest point, sometimes those that fan the waves of hate bring forth the next great wave of progress."
Businessman Tom Steyer had a similar message.
“When I travel around the United States of America, I know I still see the problems that Dr. King was addressing," he said.
And candidates also addressed Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy directly.
Sen. Bernie Sanders said the country needs to "absorb his revolutionary spirit and apply it today, and that means we will fight racism in every part of American society."
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took a different tone saying, "Dr. King's legacy is one of love."
Former Gov. Deval Patrick joined the race in November. Patrick said King "wasn’t about building a brand. He was about building a community."
In the end, Rep. Jim Clyburn brought it all together under one message. The South Carolina Democratic Representative encouraged the audience to vote if they want to "put a stop to this foolishness."
On the other side of the aisle, the South Carolina Republican Party isn't holding a primary this cycle. A South Carolina spokesman for the party said, "under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans have fought hard to pass legislation and support policies that benefit all Americans, regardless of where you were born, what color you are, or what your economic status is, all ideals that Martin Luther King, Jr. stood for. We look forward to continuing to move our nation forward over the next 4 years."
The South Carolina Democratic primary takes place Saturday, February, 29.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.