Coroner identifies body found in Sumter Co. yard

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a death after a man’s body was found on Monday morning.
Authorities said the body of 17-year-old Antwan Dukes was found in the yard of an abandoned home on Wilder Street.
Dukes was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is pending at this time.
An autopsy will be performed at The Medical University in Charleston on January 22nd.
Deputies said the death is being considered suspicious. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and the Sumter County Sheriff’s office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
