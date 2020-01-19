19 people from Lexington County sentenced for meth related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Justice has announced that 19 people from Lexington County and surrounding areas have been sentenced to federal prison.
The charges stem from their roles in various methamphetamine distribution conspiracies, which involved the possession and use of dozens of firearms.
- Willie Ricardo Gordon, 35, was convicted following a jury trial in January 2019 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gordon was sentenced to 420 months in federal prison.
- Marcus Young, 31, was convicted following a jury trial in January 2019 of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm. Young was sentenced to 420 months in federal prison.
- Rafael Redmond, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Redmond was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.
- Jennifer Logan, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Logan was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison.
- Andrew Michael Chamberlain, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chamberlain was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison.
- James Lloyd, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lloyd was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison.
- Jeremy Davis, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison.
- Robert Pendleton, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Pendleton was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
- David Peeples, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Peeples was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.
- Terri Moore, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Moore was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison.
- Brian Lorick, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Lorick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison.
- John Phillip Drawdy, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Drawdy was sentenced to 264 months in federal prison.
- Leigh Antley McCamy, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. McCamy was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison.
- Blake Allen Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison.
- Kimberly Hartley, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hartley was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.
- Joseph Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Smith was sentenced to 60 months & 1 day in federal prison.
- Robert Flowers, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Flowers was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison.
- Jeffrey Shane Tager, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Tager was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison.
- Clinton French, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. French was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison.
“The safety and security of Lexington County residents is always top of mind for the men and women of my office as we focus on getting drugs out of our community and putting dealers in jail," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Thanks to the strong relationships we have with our federal, state and local partners, there’s a united front against violent crime in our neighborhoods.”
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department with this investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alyssa Leigh Richardson of the Columbia office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.