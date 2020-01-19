Newberry man dies after late-night shooting, Sheriff’s Office investigating

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff Office is investigating a late-night shooting incident after a man died this morning.
Around 11:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Brown Chapel after reports of multiple shots being fired. A short time later, Newberry County 911 received a call saying a person was lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Before EMS or Newberry County Rescue or EMS arrived at the scene 911 received a second call saying the victim had been taken to Newberry County Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle. The vehicle dropped the victim off on the ambulance and left.
Newberry County Emergency Department personnel stabilized the victim and transported them to the trauma center. They died this morning from their injuries.
The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim once next of kin has been notified.
Investigators were able to determine that the shooting took place on the 200 block of Brown Chapel Drive, just outside the City of Newberry. They found several expended rifle shell casings in the street and several bullet holes in the residence. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and an unidentified man were in the residence when the shots began.
There are no suspects at this time. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
