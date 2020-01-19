FIRST ALERT: Morning Low in the 20s, Highs in the 40s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- MLK Day will be cold. Dress in layers if you plan to spend extended time outdoors. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
- The cold weather sticks around into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.
- A few showers move back in by the end of next week.
First Alert Summary
Bitter cold weather will make another appearance in the Palmetto state to start the workweek.
The stationary boundary in place for Sunday will slowly move towards the coast during the afternoon and open the door to more sunshine. A few hours of wind from the south will help to warm conditions up the low 60s. Enjoy the warmth, because temperatures will come crashing down overnight.
We will start Monday morning off in the upper 20s to near 30°. The cold Canadian air will come crashing down into the state and stay in place for several days. We will start off in the 20s Monday - Thursday Mornings. Monday and Tuesday the daytime high will settle in the mid 40s. The temperatures will start to moderate by midweek as we see the daytime highs reaching the low to mid 50s.
First Alert Forecast
Sunday: Morning Showers, Sun and clouds for the Afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday ( MLK Day): Extreme Cold Starting in the 20s. More sunshine and colder with highs in the 40s.
Tuesday: Morning temps in the 20s. Afternoon Sun, Highs in the 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs near 50°.
Thursday: A Few Clouds, a bit warmer, highs in the mid 50s.
