Family and friends remember North Myrtle Beach shagging icon, recording artist

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Friends and family members are remembering an SC man who left his impact on the Grand Strand shagging community.
71-year-old Lester “Paul” Craver, died Tuesday at MUSC in Charleston, according to an online obituary. Chaver is one half of the band, ‘Mr. Beach’ and sang ead on the song that would ultimately become the bright spot of his music career.
According to Craver’s online biography, he was also an inductee into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2002.
A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service, the obituary says.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans’ Welcome Home & Resource Center, 421 State Hwy 57 South, Little River, SC 29566.
