Woman expresses disappointment in how Allen Benedict residents were treated one year after eviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People in the community near Allen Benedict Court expressed hurt on Friday not only about the condition of the apartments, but also the way the residents were treated after being evicted.
“First of all, she had already lost her home so that was hard enough. But then for her to have nowhere to go, homeless basically, it was even harder,” said one woman in the community whose sister lived at Allen Benedict Court for 19 years. The woman asked to remain anonymous because her sister passed away a few months after having to leave her home at Allen Benedict Court.
She described how difficult it was for her sister when she was forced to leave the apartment she had spent the last 19 years in.
“When they are sick and have to go from hotel to hotel, it’s rough,” she said.
When authorities shut down the complex, over 400 people needed new homes. She said her sick elderly sister, who had to be on oxygen 24/7, was moved to a new hotel every two to three days.
“I’m hurt because there’s so many memories,” she said, “but I’m just disappointed the way those people were treated. Just because you have a low income doesn’t mean you should be treated any type way,” she said.
She said the conditions at the apartments had been bad for years.
“I think Allen and Benedict should have condemned that place a long time ago, but they didn’t so there wasn’t much we can do about it,” she said.
She said it was always difficult getting repairs. That was something that was upsetting for her entire family.
“My sister was such a good person and such a kind person and I know that when we went to complain about things that’s going on and they weren’t friendly about it, so we as a family was very, very hurt,” she said.
In response to the conditions found at Allen Benedict court, lawmakers passed a bill in the Senate last April allowing them to investigate and fire public housing officials if the housing is in poor condition. The bill also allows them to hold housing commissioners accountable if they act negligently. It seeks to prevent anything like the tragedy that happened at Allen Benedict Court from happening again.
The bill, filed by Richland county State Senator Darrell Jackson, has been passed in the Senate but it’s still in a committee in the house. No hearings for the bill have been scheduled yet.
