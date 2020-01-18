State Museum debuts interactive Sherlock Holmes exhibit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new interactive traveling exhibit is making a stop at the South Carolina State Museum.
The exhibit, which opened today, combines science with history to bring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s writings to life.
It also features original manuscripts and tools that were influenced by Sherlock Holmes in the stories.
Guests will also learn how to use Holmes’s power of deduction to observe hidden clues and solve mysterious crimes that, as Holmes would say, are “elementary, my dear Watson.”
“It’s a way for you to kind of take what you learn about evidence gathering and immediately apply it in a kind of fictional setting that kind of puts you right in the middle of a Sherlock Holmes story," Jennifer Thrailkill, Director of Marketing said. “So you get to learn something, you get to actively apply what you’ve learned, but you’re doing it in such a fun way that it doesn’t really feel like you learned.”
