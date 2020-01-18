Police: Five teens steal car from Charlotte gas station, victim fires shot at suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five teenagers jumped into a car at a Charlotte gas station after its owner left his keys in the ignition and an AK-47 in the vehicle.
That’s according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who say one of the teens flashed a gun at the man as he ran out to try to stop the theft. The victim fired a shot from a gun he was carrying at one of the suspects inside his Chevrolet Impala, but the teenagers got away.
The incident occurred Thursday morning at the Circle K at 507 Old Little Rock Road.
Less than three hours after the carjacking, police -- using helicopters and patrol units -- stopped a Mercury Mountaineer at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Thrift Road and detained all occupants of the vehicle.
Police later recovered the Chevrolet Impala.
Police charged the boys -- two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old -- with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of felony larceny. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.
All suspects were charged as juveniles following the state’s “Raise the Age” legislation that went into place in late 2019.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This remains an active investigation.
