Oprah surprises local pharmacist, encourages health during Charlotte visit of Vision 2020 Wellness Tour

“I could actually cry about the kind of courage and perseverance and determination it takes for a young brother to be working in a big box pharmacy,” Oprah said. “And say something doesn’t feel right about this - I think I am going to start my own business and I am going to do that for my community. I could weep. I could really weep - that’s what God wants - that is what we are supposed to do. We are supposed to look inside ourselves and say ‘oh I just don’t want a job - I want to use my life and service and how can I do that - make a living - offer myself and still get paid,’ and that is exactly what Dr. Prince did.”