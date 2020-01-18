Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

TEACHER STRIKE SURVEY
North Carolina group gauges teachers' support for strike
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Association of Educators wants to know how long teachers would stay out of the classroom to get the pay raises and benefits that they want. The NCAE is surveying teachers to find out how long they would participate in a work stoppage if the legislature doesn’t meet its demands, which include 5% pay raises, $15 minimum wages, Medicaid expansion and reinstating previous retiree health benefits. NCAE President Mark Jewell says the survey is a first step in determining teachers' support for a work stoppage. The NCAE is the leading lobbying group for teachers in North Carolina.
UNC BOARD-STATE BUDGET
University leaders plead for NC budget stalemate to end
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The governing board of the University of North Carolina system is pleading with state elected leaders to resolve soon a budget stalemate that began last summer. The board passed unanimously on Friday a resolution calling on elected officials to “move swiftly” to approve the state budget. A two-year budget passed by Republican legislators has never been enacted, as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed it. System President Bill Roper says the stalemate has blocked money to cover enrollment growth for students who need scholarships, as well as pay raises and hundred of millions of dollars in construction.
HIGHWAY SHOOTINGS-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina teen accused of shooting at cars
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a teenager of shooting at vehicles on a highway. News sources report the 14-year-old will be charged in juvenile court with 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and 20 counts of damage to personal property. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says the shootings happened Wednesday near the 38-mile marker on U.S. 264.
GUN RALLY-LETTER
NC Republicans write backing Virginia gun "sanctuary" effort
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of North Carolina Republican state legislators are expressing solidarity with Virginia local governments that have spoken out formally for gun rights. About 50 state House Republican members signed a letter dated this week expressing support for leaders in Virginia cities and counties who have declared their jurisdictions "Second Amendment Sanctuaries." The letter's writer is state Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County. He says a few GOP legislators will attend a gun rally Monday in Richmond, Virginia, and present it to lawmakers there. The letter comes as the Virginia General Assembly debates a series of gun-control measures.
AP-US-RAPE-VICTIMS-HARASSMENT-OFFICER
Fired officer arrested, accused of accessing rape database
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer who had been fired for harassing rape victims continued to access a police database to obtain information about the women. News outlets report 34-year-old Paul George Matrafailo was arrested Monday and charged with illegally accessing government computers. Court documents say Matrafailo was a detective with the Fayetteville Police Department but was fired on May 7 after three women accused him of sending them sexual messages. The State Bureau of Investigation says on May 20 Matrafailo accessed a database that stored information on rape cases. One victim says Matrafailo's texts were friendly, then turned sexual.
AP-US-SCHOOLBUS-DRIVER-ASSAULT
Man charged with beating driver of school bus full of kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are searching for the ex-boyfriend of a school bus driver who climbed on board and attacked her. Laurinburg Police say the driver somehow managed to keep her foot on the brake as she was beaten and kicked with as many as 20 children on board. The driver had obtained a domestic violence protection order against 46-year-old Kenneth Latrel Revels. A Laurinburg Police statement says he boarded the Scotland County schoolbus unexpectedly on her morning route and punched her repeatedly before stomping on her head after knocking her to the floor. He then ran away. Now he faces multiple charges.
ELECTIONS BOARD-PLEDGE
NC county elections leader changes mind on meetings pledge
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic chairwoman of a local North Carolina elections board says the Pledge of Allegiance will be added to its future meetings after all. Earlier this week, on a party-line vote, the board rejected a motion to add the pledge to the agenda of future meetings, leading to criticism and an impromptu reciting of the pledge in the meeting by those in the audience. Chairwoman Louella Thompson said on Thursday she decided to reverse course after speaking with community members, legal experts and the local and state Democratic Party. Even Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper — through a spokeswoman — disagreed with her decision.
ELECTION 2020-PROTESTS
Anti-Trump protests have shrunk. What’s it mean for 2020?
CHICAGO (AP) — The anti-President Donald Trump protests have gotten smaller three years after he took office. But as people gather again Saturday in Washington and across the U.S., activists say the smaller numbers shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of motivation to vote Trump out in November. They say the anti-Trump movement of 2020 is more organized and focused on action. But the movement that sprung up to oppose Trump's presidency also is more splintered than it was when pink-hatted protesters flooded Washington and other cities the day after his inauguration.