Home Works host volunteer day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The power tools were out today to help JoAnn Davis in a time of need. She lives alone in Columbia.
“Living on a fixed income, I wouldn’t be able to do what they are doing for me today,” Davis said.
Today’s help all came from volunteers.
"We came with our church, Midtown Fellowship. They do a ‘Serve the City’ event on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend,” Megan Moore said.
Moore was helping caulk windows when WIS stopped by. In partnership with Home Works, the group is able to do the much-needed repairs.
“They came out and did an estimate. They wrote a list, and on the list, this is what they are doing today,” Davis said.
Among those things were fixing the kitchen floorboards, clearing the roof, caulking the windows, and a lot of painting just to name a few.
“We are painting the wood on the outside of the house and making it look good and hopefully securing the wood for the next hopefully 10 to 15 years,” volunteer Alisha Alford said.
For those unsure of their sawing or painting skills, Home Works helped them out.
“At Home Works, they teach you how to do things even if you are nervous to get started,” Alford said.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. it’s supposed to be a "day on” not a “day off.”
"I am grateful and thankful to God that he led them my way and they are doing the work they are doing on my home,” Davis said.
Ms. Davis is one of two homeowners Home Works helped Saturday.
Home Works typically focuses on assisting widows around 70 years old with an annual income of under 12 thousand dollars. To learn more, check out the Home Works’ website.
