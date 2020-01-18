Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit and run on I-77

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with Highway Patrol are asking for community assistance to locate a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the I-77 southbound near exit 12.
Officials say a vehicle was traveling south when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The unknown pedestrian died at the scene. It is unclear if they were in the roadway.
The vehicle involved in this incident has not been identified. Officials say it may have damage to one of its headlights.
Anyone with information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest is urged to contact Highway Patrol at (803)-896-9621 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.